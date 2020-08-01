These are the beauty salon services you can now get in Toronto during Stage 3

Personal care services including hair salons and spas were permitted to open in Ontario in Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

Now all services that tend to a customer's face including facials, piercings, eyebrow grooming, and eyelash extensions will be permitted in Stage 3, which Toronto entered on Friday.

According to the Government of Ontario's document which covers the province's Stage 3 reopening plan, patrons must wear face coverings except while receiving services on an area of their face that would otherwise be covered by a face covering.

All workers must wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

The government is also encouraging businesses to operate by appointment if possible.

Oxygen bars, bath houses, saunas, and steam rooms will not be permitted to reopen yet.

According to Vicky Luu, founder of Organic Nail Bar, their salon is still holding back from providing waxing services on a customer’s face as well as foot and hand hot towel massages for manicures and pedicures.

Luu told blogTO that she emailed the city and public health officials for more guidelines and clarity but hasn’t heard back yet.

Their Stage 2-implemented procedures such as sanitization and cleaning practices as well as social distancing at all five of their locations, half capacity in the stores, and mask wearing during all services, will all remain implemented during Stage 3.

But if you need a facial or eyebrow wax, there are other places in the city to get those services now.

Lisa Fitzgerald, the manager of an Irish-owned hair and beauty salon in Leslieville, says they added all facial services again including eyebrow waxing, eyelash extensions, and all other facial waxing services.

Emerald Hair & Beauty has the same protocols as Stage 2 in terms of masks, cleaning procedures and not accepting walk-ins.

Even clients who can't wear a mask during a lip waxing service will still have to wear a mask coming into the salon and the staff member doing their service will be wearing a mask or shield or both for extra protection, according to Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says the salon has already received a few reservations for these added services but still have some availability left.

She told blogTO she thinks people are a little hesitant to do facial services just yet but thinks there will be a lot of people coming for their eyebrows.

"People are so excited to get their eyebrows done," she said. "And you still have your mask on so it's a bit more protected."

She says they've even had some interest in eyelash extensions even though that service takes a couple of hours.

Emerald Hair & Beauty has been open for six weeks so Fitzgerald says they are used to the COVID-19 protocols by now such as mask wearing and extra sanitization.