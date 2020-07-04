Frank And Oak facing bankruptcy closing women's store in Toronto
Frank And Oak will be closing its dedicated women's store in Toronto within the month.
The brand is $19 million in debt and recently filed for creditor's protection.
Frank And Oak seeks bankruptcy protection after racking up huge debt https://t.co/J4yWRogfTY #Canada #FrankandOak #cdnecon #cdnbusiness— Freshdaily (@freshdaily) June 26, 2020
The women's line won't be disappearing from Toronto completely, despite the physical location closing. When reached for comment, Frank and Oak informed blogTO that the current women's store will be closing and will be moving into the current men's store, where both collections will be available.
The last day for the women's store on Queen West will be July 26. There will still be 19 Frank and Oak stores in Canada.
Hector Vasquez
