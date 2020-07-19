Chinese furniture chain QuanU opening its first Toronto location

One of China's biggest furniture brands, QuanU, is launching its first Canadian location, with its inaugural store set to land in a Scarborough plaza by the end of the month.

The massive retailer — which was founded in 1986 and has since expanded with more than 5,000 locations in China — has announced it will be opening in Kennedy Commons Plaza on July 25.

The Chengdu-based brand is known for having more than 50 different furniture lines, office furniture, and new contemporary designs coming out every few months.

The price points are also extremely affordable if their promotional flyers for the upcoming store at Kennedy Commons is anything to go by.

The plaza, which sits at Kennedy Road and the 401, is also home to other furniture retailers like The Brick and Ashley HomeStore (and other essentials like Jollibee's Scarborough location and Foody World).

According to a spokesperson for QuanU Furniture Canada, the brand's plans for expansion were stalled by the global pandemic.

Three stores slated for Canada are now on hold, though the locale for a second store will likely be downtown Toronto.