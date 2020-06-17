Toronto store is reopening with strict time limits on how long you shop

Toronto's retail scene is slowly opening up again, and one store has announced it's playing it safe by reopening with 10-minute shopping sprees.

Scout, which has been selling local goods on Roncesvalles for nearly a decade, has announced that it's reopened (the brand's Leslieville location remains closed for now) but with some strict guidelines in the presence of an ongoing pandemic.

Open from Thursdays to Sundays, customers are allowed in the store one at a time by appointment only. Masks are required and will be provided if you don't have one.

Shopping sessions can be booked in speedy 10-minute or 20-minute intervals, which is bad news if you're the type that likes to look and linger, but a great format if you're the kind of shopper that knows exactly what you want.

"We're trying appointments first to feel a little more in control of how many people to expect and hopefully not worry about line ups outside," said owner Leah Eyles.

With fewer staff members in the store, Eyles says this set up allows the team to organize their time more efficiently.

Time restrictions and limiting the number of people in-store are just some ways restaurants and businesses citywide have been adapting to being open during COVID-19.

That being said, Scout says if customers need more than 20 minutes to browse the shop, they always have the option of booking back-to-back appointments.

"We'll see how it goes — this feels like a more gentle way to allow people back in but if it doesn't, work we'll adapt again!"

Scout is still doing curbside pick-ups at both locations on Roncy and in Leslieville.