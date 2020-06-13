Toronto just got a dedicated store to buy face masks at below market values

Face masks are now being sold for cheap at a dedicated shop in Toronto, which is also collecting donations to provide essential services with PPE.

Located in the Junction, the store is marked by a large sign reading "people before profit," with their Mask Ontario website listed below.

Online, a single disposable civilian 3-ply face mask costs just a dollar, and KN95 face masks cost just $5, and both are available in multi-packs. It's also possible to donate your choice of type and quantity of mask.

"We are promising bare-bone prices by showing you our current price markup. In doing so, we are hoping that you may be able to give a little extra towards your purchase so that we may supply our essential services with product," reads their website.

"Our bare-bone policy and transparent prices reflect the best possible amount at which we can source PPE. We then pass those savings on to you. As the market becomes more stable, costs will drop and that savings will again be passed on to the consumer. Mask Ontario's hope is that by taking this approach in this time of need you may be in a better position to donate or purchase."

The store is located at 2879 Dundas Street West and had their grand opening June 13 at noon.