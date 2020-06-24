15 nail salons open in Toronto right now

Nail salons have begun to open in Toronto. No more fussing with base coats, topcoats and polish remover on your own — you can once again sit back and leave your nails to the professionals.

Here are some nail salons already open in Toronto.

Toronto locations of this mani chain are open today, though you won't be able to access their usual facial services including waxing and threading.

Plexiglass has been installed at this Etobicoke salon, and all technicians are wearing gloves and masks. You have to wear a mask too, and have an appointment to enter, — no guests allowed. They're cleaning and disinfecting with medical grade disinfectants.

Medical grade disinfectants, Plexiglass, technicians wearing masks and gloves and sanitizing between services can all be expected at this salon in Etobicoke. You'll also have to wash your hands prior to service, and your appointment may be cancelled if you show symptoms of illness.

Waiting inside, guests (including children), walk-ins and facial services are all currently not permitted at this salon on the Danforth. Their tea and water service is suspended for the time being, and although they are allowing payment with cash they'd prefer tap methods.

This popular West Queen West salon is back open today with their reasonable prices for hand and foot care and artificial nails.

There's already a waitlist at this salon near Yonge and Eglinton that just opened today, so if you're contacted reply quickly or they'll move on to the next person. Cash and cards are both accepted, and you can cancel up to 24 hours before your appointment.

The Sheppard location of this nail bar in North York is now open, and they use bio sculpture gel that can help grow your nails naturally.

At Organic Nail Bar at Bathurst and Wellington, temperature is checked upon arrival. Plexiglass separates the nail tech and customer. Sanitizer is available at the stations as well as masks. They have five locations downtown. https://t.co/YYJwN3KUsZ pic.twitter.com/fh2hRfwtZl — Evy Kwong 鄺文詠 (@EVYSTADIUM) June 24, 2020

Walk-ins aren't available at this Bathurst and Fort York Boulevard nail spot, and you'll have to wait in your car before your appointment and wear a face mask. They also might take your temperature before you enter, and won't be offering hand or foot massages or hot towels.

Appointments are available at this salon on Dufferin in North York by calling or booking online in advance only. They use sealed and disposable instruments, and porcelain pedicure sinks without whirlpool jets.

This Yonge and Eglinton salon is back open and adding a $3 COVID-19 surcharge to all bills, as well as providing new disposable face masks for every customer.

Book services by appointment only at this nail salon and spa near Richmond and Spadina. They're known for their artificial nails, manicures and pedicures.

Plexiglass guards have been set up at this Danforth salon that's currently open. Their technicians have Barbicide COVID-19 certification, and you can book appointments in advance online.

Hot towels and hand or foot massages won't be available at this salon in Etobicoke where your temperature will be taken before your appointment. Stations will be wiped down between clients.

Near St. Clair West and Runnymede, this nail salon is now seeing clients by appointment only. They're known for their nail art and dipping powders.

There's a bit of a price increase on some services at this salon on Eglinton West, though they are allowing walk-ins with advance notice. Face masks are mandatory, and no guests are allowed including children.