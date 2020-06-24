Hair salons and barber shops are open in Toronto but things look a lot different now

Hair salons and barber shops are back open in Toronto — meaning, yes, you can finally get those roots touched up or the line up you've so desperately needed.

Hair services are officially back in business as Toronto enters Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

Given the close proximity that hair professionals maintain with their clients in order to get the job done, the reopening of salons and barber shops comes with a particularly high number of disclaimers.

All staff will be wearing face coverings, though some places like College Street barber shop Blood & Bandages has their stylists wearing face shields as well.

Customers are also expected to wear masks when arriving for their appointment, and if you don't have one, you'll be provided with a face covering (maybe for free, maybe for a fee, depending on the salon).

Clients must also come alone to their appointments, and waiting areas have been removed from all salons and shops.

Also, prepare to possibly get your temperature taken using a touchless thermometer, if deemed necessary by staff.

It might not be easy to get an appointment, either: a number of salons have already reported being booked up weeks (and in some cases months) in advance.

For instance, Parlour, which has three locations in Toronto, has had a large number of phone calls and Instagram DM's from clients trying to book appointments.

Though the salon is accepting same-day appointments via e-mail and phone, it's not guaranteed they won't be completely booked for the day.

It's especially hectic given that the salon has cut down the number of stylists working at one time. Their Ossington shop has reduced its daily team by 50 per cent, meaning only seven stylists at a time.

The salon has also implemented new rules at all three of their locations.

For one, haircut services no longer come with a wash, meaning clients need to arrive to their appointment with their hair clean, dry, and product-free.

And for those wondering if blowouts and blowdry appointments are still available, many salons are still offering that service, with no warning from the City or Province not to despite potential spread.