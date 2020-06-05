Bath & Body Works is open at Heartland Town Centre in Mississauga and people keep lining up

The line up outside the Bath & Body Works at the Heartland Town Centre in Mississauga seemed to stretch forever today as the store reopened for the first time since March.

The lineup for Bath & Body Works at Heartland Town Centre just keeps going and going - 📹 Kushmin Be #Mississauga #Ontario #BathAndBodyWork #HeartlandTownCentre pic.twitter.com/nprIokJnAH — blogTO (@blogTO) June 5, 2020

People stood in a queue that stretched down the length of the Heartland Town Centre, through the parking lot, and along Britannia Road just to get into the store around noon.

One customer, Kushmin Be, says she lined up at 10:45 a.m. this morning, 15 minutes before the store opened.

She spent over an hour in line, but it was so long she didn't even end up getting in, instead paying someone ahead in line to buy some foam soaps for her while they were inside. Smart move.

Bath & Body Works was only letting 13 people at a time, hence the excruciatingly long wait times for their candles and fragrances.

Despite announcing that it would be closing 50 stores in the U.S. by the end of 2020, Bath & Body Works is, evidently, still extremely popular in Canada, where it will only close one of its shops due to reduced business.

The store at Heartland Town Centre has been equipped with Plexiglass at cash registers, masks for employees, floor markers, and store reps outside maintaining physical distancing between customers in the line.