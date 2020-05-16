Here's why one Toronto store says they won't be reopening this week

One Toronto store is flat out refusing to reopen on May 19, believing the reopening of retail stores at this time to be unsafe.

Imelda on Roncesvalles, a shoe store, made several passionate posts on Instagram stating the case for not reopening, saying they're "not interested in being sacrificial lambs."

The store's Instagram highlights state that they do not feel it's safe for employees or customers to open their doors at this time, but that they're still doing contactless delivery and curbside pickup.

The highlights also say that they're tired of "endless mixed messages" from government and that they feel it's hypocritical to allow customers into stores and tradespeople into homes when people are still not allowed to be near family and close friends.

In the comments to an Instagram post, business owners echo the decisions of Imelda, saying they also feel it's too soon to open and they will be staying closed as well. "A big thank you from an ICU nurse," wrote one.