Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
suitsupply toronto

Toronto clothing store reopens with plexiglass barriers between staff and customers

More and more retailers are reopening across the city and one clothing store is working to create a hands-on personal experience that's in keeping with physical distance measures.

Men's custom tailoring store Suitsupply has introduced Safe Shopping Screens, or "free-standing partitions allowing for safe, up-close interaction without modifying the customer’s behavior during pinning sessions."

The aim is to make the high-touch experience of suit fitting safe and comfortable for both customers and staff.

"While pandemics are a hefty force that impose radical changes in consumer behavior, they also ignite strategic thinking and opportunity to implement innovation," a spokesperson for the store said in a statement.

"Suitsupply has been able to test, improve and adapt measures implemented in other countries to create easy journeys for customers as they integrate into a new normal shopping experience, while ensuring the safest environment possible."

The in-store safe shopping experience will be available at its Toronto store in Yorkville.

The patritions are just one part of a multi-point plan that will also allow for customers to pre-shop online with "a guided virtual experience helping customers pre-select items for store visits through co-browsing sessions with live style experts on Suitsupply.com."

The store will also offer private shopping appointments, reserved fitting rooms and flexible delivery.

Lead photo by

Suitsupply

