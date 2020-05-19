Toronto clothing store reopens with plexiglass barriers between staff and customers

More and more retailers are reopening across the city and one clothing store is working to create a hands-on personal experience that's in keeping with physical distance measures.

Men's custom tailoring store Suitsupply has introduced Safe Shopping Screens, or "free-standing partitions allowing for safe, up-close interaction without modifying the customer’s behavior during pinning sessions."

The aim is to make the high-touch experience of suit fitting safe and comfortable for both customers and staff.

"While pandemics are a hefty force that impose radical changes in consumer behavior, they also ignite strategic thinking and opportunity to implement innovation," a spokesperson for the store said in a statement.

"Suitsupply has been able to test, improve and adapt measures implemented in other countries to create easy journeys for customers as they integrate into a new normal shopping experience, while ensuring the safest environment possible."

The in-store safe shopping experience will be available at its Toronto store in Yorkville.

The patritions are just one part of a multi-point plan that will also allow for customers to pre-shop online with "a guided virtual experience helping customers pre-select items for store visits through co-browsing sessions with live style experts on Suitsupply.com."

The store will also offer private shopping appointments, reserved fitting rooms and flexible delivery.