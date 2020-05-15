This is how one eyewear store is reopening in Toronto

If you're badly in need of new glasses, you're in luck: retailers are beginning to open up across Ontario on May 19, and that includes stores selling spectacles and contact lenses.

One such store, IC Clear Optical, has already implemented new measures to allow shoppers inside for "emergency cases" — meaning those who've lost or broken their eyewear.

The Gerrard Street East shop will soon allow people to enter its store to peruse glasses, and even try them on, but only through appointments, says IC's owner, Shatru Kumar.

You'll be able to book a time slot via e-mail or over the phone, and it's encouraged that you shop alone to avoid congestion in the store.

Due to the proximity IC's products will have to customers' faces, intense disinfection measures that exceed those in many other businesses are being implemented.

Aside from the regular face shield, masks, and gloves worn by staff, and the plexiglass barrier at the reception desk, it will be mandatory for visitors to wear face masks at all times as well, otherwise they'll be denied entry into the store.

All non-essential items like magazines and pamphlets have been removed from waiting areas, as have receipts, to reduce paper handling.

When it comes to trying glasses on, your spectacles will be handled by glove-wearing opticians, who disinfect each frame when customers leave the store.

Same goes for the entirety of IC Clear, which Shatru says undergoes disinfection between appointments that includes cleaning countertops, door-knobs, and other high-touch surfaces regularly.

Optometrists have yet to receive a green light from the provincial government, so no eye exams will be performed at IC Clear just yet, but you can order contact lenses from the store and have them delivered to you for free.