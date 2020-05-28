10 stores to get engagement rings in Toronto right now

Engagement rings in Toronto are a little tougher to procure right now during the pandemic. While most jewellers are doing virtual appointments at this point, only a smaller selection are offering in-store consultations for when you want to see your pricey keepsakes in all their shiny glory.

Here are some stores where you can get engagement rings in Toronto right now.

This popular Parkdale store for engagement rings is now open seven days a week, but with reduced hours, and limiting to five customers at a time. Staff will be decked out with PPE, and it's recommended you do the same while perusing rings or discussing something custom.

It's one couple allowed at a time at this Cabbagetown store, with a process that involves some stringent precautions like presenting photo ID and Plexiglass partitions. Their in-store appointments are offered Monday to Sunday, and also involve a 'pre-appointment' done virtually for initial discussions about your ring.

You can book an appointment with this Toronto-based jeweller at her flagship West Queen West store any day of the week. Just book by e-mail or text to see Sportun's collection or peruse other global jewellery brands.

Get the custom engagement ring of your dreams by booking an appointment at this studio near Queen and Spadina. Browse their online collections first and come with some ideas.

This shop near Bathurst and Front specializing in moissanite rings (if you're looking for a gemstone alternative to diamonds) is now back open for in-person consultations. Call or visit their website to make an appointment.

Just steps from King subway station is this jewellery shop from engagement ring designer Aret Ogmakas. The store is doing virtual meetings and has now upped its safety measures for in-person appointments too.

Book an appointment by e-mail and head to Lawrence Plaza to discuss your engagement ring design. This longtime Toronto jewellery store is taking one-on-one meetings with couples to discuss what shiny vision they have in mind.

This popular Ossington locale for jewellery workshops is currently open by appointment only. Head to their site to fill out an online form with your information; they'll figure out a date for you drop by and check out their bling.

Hours are reduced but this award-winning private jeweller in Liberty Village is back open. Book an appointment or just swing by to check out their rings, just make sure to be decked out in the appropriate PPE before you go.

Specializing in custom Canadian jewellery, this Leslieville store is now open with Plexiglass partitions and increased cleaning for walk-ins and appointments made online. Make sure to check their site for updates on their reduced hours.