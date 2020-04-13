15 plant delivery and pickup options in Toronto

Plant delivery in Toronto means that being stuck at home during the pandemic can be so much better with the right plant pal. Spruce up your space by ordering a leafy lover or colourful comrade through any of these services offered by local shops.

Here are some options for plant delivery and pickup in Toronto.

Located in north Etobicoke, this farm and nursery grows both indoor and outdoor pants. It offers local delivery within the area or a $25 purchase minimum outside of that, as well as a pickup option.

While the showroom on Carlaw Avenue is currently closed, Beech Nursery is making good use of delivery for its huge selection of plants.

Delivery and pickup are available at this midtown garden centre that houses a big selection of indoor and outdoor plants and flowers.

This garden centre actually has three locations around the city, each with lots of small, medium and large indoor plants available for delivery.

This West Queen West boutique plant store currently offers contactless pickup and is in the process of setting up an ordering system so people can access their beautiful selection of indoor plants.

This local garden centre boasts a huge selection of indoor plants like tropicals, air purifiers, aloe, bamboo, cactus and more available for no-contact curbside delivery.

Local delivery and pickup in-store is available at this Corktown flower shop that offers tropical plants and terrariums.

Indoor plants and flowers of all shapes and sizes are available for free local delivery and for a reduced rate outside of that.

Stackt Market's resident plant studio is offering delivery on its curated selection of houseplants and handmade ceramic goods.

Bonsai trees are always a good idea and this family-run Markham nursery has a big variety of them and lots of other plants available for pickup.

Succulents, ferns and leafy houseplants are just part of this flower store's collection of lush goodies that are available for delivery.

Specializing in succulents, cactuses and air plants, you can order a selection of low-maintenance plant pals from this Beaches shop.

Known for servicing the gardens of Yorkville and the Annex, this nursery also has a selection of indoor plants available for delivery.

Contactless delivery is available from this Junction Triangle shop with 10 per cent of sales being donated to Food Banks Canada.

Cute terrariums, flowered plants, succulents and more are available for delivery from this Kensington Market flower emporium.