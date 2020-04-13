Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
plant delivery toronto

15 plant delivery and pickup options in Toronto

Plant delivery in Toronto means that being stuck at home during the pandemic can be so much better with the right plant pal. Spruce up your space by ordering a leafy lover or colourful comrade through any of these services offered by local shops.

Here are some options for plant delivery and pickup in Toronto.

Angas Farm and Nursery

Located in north Etobicoke, this farm and nursery grows both indoor and outdoor pants. It offers local delivery within the area or a $25 purchase minimum outside of that, as well as a pickup option.

Beech Nursery

While the showroom on Carlaw Avenue is currently closed, Beech Nursery is making good use of delivery for its huge selection of plants. 

Bob’s Garden Centre

Delivery and pickup are available at this midtown garden centre that houses a big selection of indoor and outdoor plants and flowers.

Davenport Garden Centre

This garden centre actually has three locations around the city, each with lots of small, medium and large indoor plants available for delivery.

Dynasty

This West Queen West boutique plant store currently offers contactless pickup and is in the process of setting up an ordering system so people can access their beautiful selection of indoor plants.

East End Garden Centre 

This local garden centre boasts a huge selection of indoor plants like tropicals, air purifiers, aloe, bamboo, cactus and more available for no-contact curbside delivery.

Eco Stems

Local delivery and pickup in-store is available at this Corktown flower shop that offers tropical plants and terrariums.

Flower Project

Indoor plants and flowers of all shapes and sizes are available for free local delivery and for a reduced rate outside of that. 

Jomo

Stackt Market's resident plant studio is offering delivery on its curated selection of houseplants and handmade ceramic goods. 

Kim’s Nature

Bonsai trees are always a good idea and this family-run Markham nursery has a big variety of them and lots of other plants available for pickup.

New Leaf Toronto

Succulents, ferns and leafy houseplants are just part of this flower store's collection of lush goodies that are available for delivery.

Plant Collective

Specializing in succulents, cactuses and air plants, you can order a selection of low-maintenance plant pals from this Beaches shop.

Summerhill Nursery

Known for servicing the gardens of Yorkville and the Annex, this nursery also has a selection of indoor plants available for delivery.

Urban Gardener

Contactless delivery is available from this Junction Triangle shop with 10 per cent of sales being donated to Food Banks Canada.

Wilbe Bloomin

Cute terrariums, flowered plants, succulents and more are available for delivery from this Kensington Market flower emporium.

