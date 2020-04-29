15 gift ideas for Mother's Day in Toronto you can get for home delivery

Mother's Day gift ideas in Toronto are being browsed through online this year rather than shopped for in stores. Even if this year's brunch is replaced with a Zoom call, you can still celebrate mom with a special delivery.

Here are some Mother's Day gift ideas in Toronto.

Mother's Day box

The Happy Box has put together a set of local goodies that bundles a jade roller, essential skin care kit, DIY terrarium, handmade soap, gourmet snacks, "Best Mom Ever" socks, bath salts, bath bombs, shower steamers, a candle and tea.

Soap

We all need it right now, but some fancy soap is always a no-fail gift for moms. Saponetti stocks bars of soap with scents like cranberry mint, purple Brazilian clay and rosemary lavender as well as shampoo, bath bombs and lotions.

Knick-knacks

Lost + Found has put together a guide of great gifts for mom, and they also sell a Mother's Day box that contains a botanical bath soak, botanical bath bomb, mini organic rose petal and lavender facial steam and a rose quartz crystal so mom can get away from it all from anywhere.

Yoga supplies

Yoga mats as well as bolsters and floor cushions are available from B Yoga, and they even have home decor products like blankets, room spray and towels.

Bedding

All sorts of linens including sheets, pillowcases, quilts and shams are what you'll find shopping with Flax Sleep, and they also have robes and baby items like baby quilts and crib sheets. After all, moms always need to catch up on some sleep.

Jewellery

Erin Tracy makes all kinds of cool rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets for the mom in your life that's anything but frumpy. They even custom design jewellery.

Loungewear

Moms are always fans of cozy robes and sweats (aren't we all?) but garments like that could probably use a replacement as they're getting a lot of use at home right now. A robe, dress, top or bottom from All You Are might be ideal as a Mother's Day gift.

Hemp denim jeans

There's a reason they're called "mom jeans": moms love to wear comfy jeans! Grab a pair from Anara for mother's day and know you're supporting an ethical company with a focus on sustainability.

Body butter

A Mother's Day gift set from Joyous Health bundles together body butter, lavender shampoo and conditioner, a journal and a gel pen, but you can also buy products separately from them.

Stay home gift set

A dried flower bouquet, tea, a candle, chocolate, a hanging frame and a card are all included in a Mother's Day package put together by Stay the F Home, and you can add on a donation to Nellie's Shelter or a ring or two if you wish. They also have lots of other packages to choose from.

DIY cookie kit

Popuar bakery Le Dolci has put together these cookie kits that are not only pretty to look at and delicious to eat once they're done, the process of making them provides a fun activity for moms and kids alike, whether in person or through Zoom.

Customized teagram

Choose from seven of Pluck's popular tea blends, and they'll add a custom label with a personalized message from you to mom and send your teagram on over for you.

Candles

$2 from a special edition Mother's Day candle that smells of black tea, bergamot, garden rose, honey and chamomile from Lohn will go to benefit Nellie's Shelter. They've got lots of other great candles and products like perfume too.

Self-care products

Province Apothecary has every roller, serum, lotion, essential oil and balm you could imagine, plus items like makeup remover and facial dry brushes.

Sunglass chain

Armed is recommending this stylish yet functional accessory for Mother's Day, but they've got lots of other cool jewellery too. Just don't tell mom you're giving it to her because her glasses are always on top of her head.