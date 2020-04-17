10 furniture stores in Toronto having big sales right now

Furniture stores having sales in Toronto right now come in especially handy, given how much time everyone's spending in their homes. If you've been thinking of sprucing up your living room, or investing in some home office gear for your work-from-home needs, now's the time.

Here are furniture stores in Toronto having big sales right now.

This Queen West store is running a 20% discount on the entirety of its Blu Dot collection. The stock of contemporary styles will be on sale until May 2, with contactless delivery available.

Soon-to-be discontinued styles like sofas, sectionals, beds, storage pieces, and quarry accent tables from modern design firm Gus* Modern are 30% off at this Ossington shop for a limited time.

There are plenty of sales happening at this store on Caledonia, from a variety of dining tables with seriously slashed prices, floor lamps, dining tables, and more. According to the website, they provide white glove delivery service.

Everything is 20% off at this Castlefield Design District store, from their selection. That means it's tax-free and then some off area rugs to home decor, lighting: basically everything you need overhaul your space.

If you're lucky enough to live on a property with some outdoor space, this popular design store is offering 25% off the sleek Cape Outdoor collection. They're also doing 20% off EQ3 pieces, 60% off Houe, and $30% off Replay White, with free shipping on orders over $500.

Modern Danish furniture will be shipped to you for free when you order online, and to celebrate Spring, they're also offering 25% off some select pieces.

Beds, storage, and outdoor furniture is available online with discounts of up to 20%. You're probably spending more time in bed than ever, so why not opt for a luxurious full-size one with a grand knocked off the price tag?

The Home Show is cancelled, but the sales must go on, according to this Yonge and Eg furniture store. Nearly 60 different items like stylish end tables, stools, cabinets, and queen beds are cheaper than before.

When you're looking for functional and minimal, this online design store is offering 20% off its limited designs with a code FEELFOOD20. The sale ends soon though, so jump on that floating nightstand or clothes rails while you can.

This global chain of furniture stores specializes specifically in modern, condo-friendly design. They're holding a Work From Home Event sale, so its 20% off all their quick ship products like wall beds, seating, and tables.