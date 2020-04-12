25 flower delivery options in Toronto

Flower delivery in Toronto is still available right now even though florists around the city have shut their stores and some have temporarily suspended operations completely.

Here is where to get flower delivery in Toronto.

This online-only shop delivers bouquets wrapped in denim. They offer same-day delivery in the downtown core, which means that you can get a stunning arrangement delivered contact-free to someone special within two hours.

This design store is also a florist that offers free porch drop offs on the west side of Toronto. Owner Jaz delivers them on her bike every Thursday. They also do $10 delivery to any part of the city for orders over $75. They ask that orders be placed by the Tuesday before the Thursday delivery date.

This Parkdale studio delivers throughout the GTA, and also provides subscriptions. They have stunningly-arranged bouquets of local flowers that come with free local, contactless delivery.

You can select various kinds of seasonal arrangements based on the occasion at this Junction store that's been around since 1898.

This Church. St. florist does delivery throughout Toronto. They offer sustainably-grown blooms from local farms and growers in Europe and South America. Their designers claim to create the “funkiest, most creative arrangements in town.”

This florist is still following its model of daily deliveries. They offer a wide selection of flowers arranged for any and every occasion. Keep in mind though that at this time they're not able to deliver to hospitals, doctors’ offices or medical buildings.

This Danforth florist is offering discounted deliveries across Toronto for orders placed through their site. The store’s owner Dukhee Chon has been in the business for 40 years and creates the floral arrangements.

This florist asks that customers call in to place orders for delivery — they will deliver locally in Toronto, and also to anywhere from Whitby to Oakville. At the moment they are offering mostly Ontario-grown flowers and plants, and if you want to know what’s in season check out their site or give them a call.

May Flower’s deliveries are still going from Monday through to Saturday, and they offer free contactless delivery throughout Toronto. They also have an option for same-day delivery.

This Corktown florist specializes in locally-grown blooms from the Niagara region that are grown with little to no pesticides. They are doing delivery throughout Toronto.

Poppies’ flowers are available for contact-free delivery within the GTA only. Their floral bouquets are made to order.

Specializing in house plants such as succulents and mini cacti, this Beaches store delivers throughout the country, and they offer free delivery for orders over $100, with standard shipping throughout the GTA at flat rate of $4.99.

This Kensington Market florist accepts online orders for delivery throughout Toronto. They offer a colourful selection of arrangements along with cacti terrariums.

Pistil Flower’s shop in the Financial District is closed, but they are still accepting orders through their site and through email for contact-free delivery. The florist specializes in elevated bouquets and contemporary arrangements.

This florist offer daily delivery from Monday to Friday in the GTA. The studio specializes in modern arrangements that are inspired by “nature, whimsical gardens, and nostalgia,” their site reads. They are also sustainable in their practices.

Bayview Blossoms creates custom arrangements for delivery in Toronto. If you so choose, you can have their stylists create a botanical freestyle arrangement for you.

The Flower Nook is offering contact-free delivery so that you can stay connected while apart. They deliver throughout the country, and offer local same-day delivery for orders placed before noon. You can search their site for flowers and arrangements based on occasion or type.

This Leslieville florist creates intriguing arrangements they're able to deliver contact-free. They ask customers to email in their orders instead of calling them in. At the moment, they're having one staff member inside of the store working with the flowers to facilitate social distancing.

This online studio is providing contact-free deliveries in Toronto from Monday through to Saturday. They note on their site that because supply of hard goods such as vases has been limited, they might be substituting vase types for their arrangements in the coming weeks.

This online florist has loads of deals up on its site, and they’re curated ones for every occasion. They also provide same-day delivery on most of their arrangements. They deliver throughout Canada, and are experienced at making deliveries to hospitals.

Toronto Blooms does free shipping on orders above $100. They have a wide selection of flowers and arrangements for any occasion and offer wine too.

This online store offers same-day delivery throughout the GTA, but your order needs to be placed by noon of that day. They also deliver on Saturday and Sunday.

This flower shop is based in Scarborough and they specialize in delivering fresh and vibrant arrangements anywhere you like. Head over to their website for more information on where they deliver to, and for a look at their stunning arrangements that you’ll love, no matter your budget.

If you’re looking for same-day delivery at no extra cost, then check out Beachwood Flowers. Their online ordering platform is easy to use, and their inventory is extensive.