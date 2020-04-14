10 stores for birthday gifts that do same day delivery in Toronto

Delivery of birthday gifts in Toronto is made easier when you can shop last minute and get stuff delivered the same day. Thanksfully, more stores have been rolling out the service in a wide variety of product categories.

Here are some options for last-minute birthday gifts from Toronto stores that do same-day delivery.

Vintage jeans and freshly-roasted coffee beans on demand? It's possible for patrons of this Leslieville clothing store, cafe and roastery. Delivery within Toronto has always been free here, but it's also now super fast. Peep this 80's midi dress from Sears, this Moscow University crewneck or any of their dope vintage snapbacks for gift inspiration.

This sprawling home decor and lifestyle emporium's 10,000-square-foot showroom in the Distillery District is still offering its entire selection of unique home furnishings, art, jewellery, watches, accessories and other statement pieces online with same-day delivery available.

Gift your loved one (or yourself) the gear to start a healthy new hobby from Canada's oldest independent runner's specialty store. This Annex-based boutique offers free same-day delivery within Toronto on all of its products: Shoes, shorts, jackets, water bottles, performancewear, heart-rate sensors and more.

From high-end hand lotions and calf leather wallets to modern maple milkman stools, you'll find something for even the most-discerning of tastes among this Moss Park boutique's curated selection of local and internationally made home goods. MoY also sells live house plants and candles, both of which make superb and easy b-day gifts.

Bloordale's favourite record store just expanded its free local home delivery service boundaries to serve more of Toronto. Music-heads can now get fresh vinyl delivered to their doorsteps within hours of ordering south of Eglinton, east of Jane, west of Victoria Park and (obviously) north of Lake Ontario.

This popular housewares retailer in the heart of Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood is a one-stop shop for gifts the gourmands and homebodies in your life will absolutely adore. Get free, same-day delivery in Toronto on anything they sell right now. May I suggest a closet organizer, bread machine or "happy" scent diffuser?

Ball out with the gift of new wheels from this St. Clair West bike shop and cafe. If a bike's not in your budget, Dismount also sells thousands of accessories for adventurous types: Windproof jackets, stylish fanny packs, polarized sunnies and unique coffee beans all make excellent presents. Any order placed within the GTA gets same-day delivery, often by bike!

This game haven offers free same-day delivery south of Eglinton, east of the Humber River, west of Victoria Park Avenue and north of Lake Ontario for all orders over $30 — rental or purchase. You need to download the company's app to browse their titles, but the selection is massive with more than 600 board games to choose from.

Eucalyptus steam jars, matcha whisks, booty bands, bath soaks, mushroom golden latte mix... yuppie delights abound at that this Toronto-based retail concept, which deals in "healthier options to traditional snacks, food products, home goods and wellness essentials." Located in Rosedale, this store delivers same-day across Toronto.

This independent book store with three locations in downtown Toronto features a carefully curated, rotating selection of fiction, memoirs, graphic novels, science, and history titles for the reader in your life. Order before 11:45 a.m. for home delivery by 5 p.m. the same day. You can also opt to get an e-book airdropped to your device for a full contact-free experience.