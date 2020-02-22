New Toronto barber shop marks a fresh beginning for Syrian refugee

The story of one men's grooming salon in Toronto goes deeper than just the good news of a new business opening.

The establishment's owner, 26-year-old Muhib al-Sayah, says he's now living his dream with his eponymous shop Muhib Barber Shop, which he's opened in what was formerly a hair salon he worked at in Scarborough.

Al-Sayah began cutting hair during his and his family's brief stint as refugees living in Jordan, after they left Syria. His father Mohammed, who is in a wheelchair, discovered it was difficult to find a barber who had an accessible space or who would pay home visits.

So, Muhib stepped up to the plate — and ended up liking it.

Then, the family had what Muhib called a "difficult" and unanticipated immigration to Canada four years ago, some time after which Muhib decided to pursue his goal of owning his own business.

He wanted to, of course, start a barber shop in particular. The salon near Birchmount and Lawrence was naturally the perfect spot to serve the clientele he had already established.

"Now I have it. It has five star reviews and everybody's happy," he said in a video posted to the establishment's Facebook, where he also posts footage showing his immaculate and detailed haircuts.

The heartwarming video of his story in Canada has since been viewed nearly 10,000 times and counting, with users offering Muhib and his family their congratulations and calling him the "best barber in the city."

He adds at the end of the video, smiling at the camera alongside his father: "I built it from zero here and will do my best in this country... thank you Canada and I love you Canada."