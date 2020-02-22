Fashion & Style
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
muhib barber shop

New Toronto barber shop marks a fresh beginning for Syrian refugee

Fashion & Style
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The story of one men's grooming salon in Toronto goes deeper than just the good news of a new business opening.

The establishment's owner, 26-year-old Muhib al-Sayah, says he's now living his dream with his eponymous shop Muhib Barber Shop, which he's opened in what was formerly a hair salon he worked at in Scarborough.

Al-Sayah began cutting hair during his and his family's brief stint as refugees living in Jordan, after they left Syria. His father Mohammed, who is in a wheelchair, discovered it was difficult to find a barber who had an accessible space or who would pay home visits.

So, Muhib stepped up to the plate — and ended up liking it.

Then, the family had what Muhib called a "difficult" and unanticipated immigration to Canada four years ago, some time after which  Muhib decided to pursue his goal of owning his own business.

He wanted to, of course, start a barber shop in particular. The salon near Birchmount and Lawrence was naturally the perfect spot to serve the clientele he had already established.

"Now I have it. It has five star reviews and everybody's happy," he said in a video posted to the establishment's Facebook, where he also posts footage showing his immaculate and detailed haircuts.

The heartwarming video of his story in Canada has since been viewed nearly 10,000 times and counting, with users offering Muhib and his family their congratulations and calling him the "best barber in the city."

He adds at the end of the video, smiling at the camera alongside his father: "I built it from zero here and will do my best in this country... thank you Canada and I love you Canada."

Lead photo by

Muhib Barber Shop

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

New Toronto barber shop marks a fresh beginning for Syrian refugee

Away luggage is opening its first Canadian store in Toronto

LGBTQ+ friendly barber shop in Toronto has shut down

One of Toronto's most unique clothing stores is closing

One of Toronto's oldest furniture stores just shut down and filed for bankruptcy

One of Toronto's most beloved clothing stores is shutting down after 8 years

The top 5 warehouse sales in Toronto this February

11 markets and pop-ups in Toronto to shop at this February