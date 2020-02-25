Popular Toronto furniture store is closing on Queen Street after 10 years

After 1o years of selling contemporary, Canadian made furniture at the corner of Queen and Bathurst, Design Republic has closed—but not to worry, they're moving to the Junction.

A decade since the design store moved into the historic Burroughes Building—part of which was first built in 2010 to hold the F.C. Burroughes Furniture Company—Design Republic is packing up shop.

The brand closed its location on 639 Queen St. West at the end of January.

It now has a pop-up at 2962 Dundas St. West, which used to house the furniture store Equilibrium.

That pop-up will eventually into the brand's permanent location. In the meantime, everything in-store will be 30 to 80 per cent off from now until the end of this weekend.