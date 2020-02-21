Away luggage is opening its first Canadian store in Toronto

One of the world's most famous new brands for suitcases and travel accessories is opening its first ever Canadian store in Toronto.

Away, the NYC-based company that launched as an online brand in 2015, has announced that it's coming to Yorkdale Mall in a few weeks.

Known for their scratch-resistant, space-saving suitcases, the company also deals in other small accessories like organizers for your luggage and their magazine, Here.

Dubbed the most Instagrammable suitcase by CNN, the company already has stores across the United States and in London, where you can purchase their lightweight polycarbonate shelled cases, with the coveted 360-degree Hinomoto spinner wheels.

Since securing $1.4 billion in investments last year, Away has moved to expand with more brick-and-mortar stores around the world, including in Toronto, where aside from Yorkdale, there are rumoured to be several more slated for the city.

The Yorkdale store replaces the old Woolrich flagship location, and will fill the 2,800-square-foot space with suitcases averaging around $345, and totes and backpacks running upward of $200.