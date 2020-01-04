Rockwell Jeans is closing after 40 years in Toronto

Rockwell Jeans, Toronto's discounted urban wear emporium, is closing after 40 years.

The window-less labyrinth at 100 Bond St., home to piles of cheap Levi's jeans and Akademiks tracksuits, has announced it will be shuttering its doors forever today.

The store is throwing a massive blowout sale from now until then: some items are up to 80 per cent off, with deals on brands like Levi's, Buffalo, Jack and Jones, Crooks & Castles and more.

According to staff at the store, business has gone down over the years while the property has decayed significantly.

For those who used to go into the store through its ad-covered entrance off the alley way behind the Imperial Pub, you'll know the store's heydey fizzled out in tandem with the popularity of Dickies pants and Rocawear.

At one point, you could even enter the store through the back of Rockwell Cafe, their short-lived roti shop on Bond Street (I got food poisoning from their doubles — ah, nostalgia).

Ecko hoodies and Sean John tees may not be in anymore, but this grungy urban bastion by Yonge-Dundas Square will be missed.