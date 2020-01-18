Toronto outdoor adventure store closing after 33 years

It's time to find a new spot to buy hiking boots and camping gear, Toronto, because outdoor adventure store Higher Ground is shuttering its doors after 33 years of operation.

The store, located at 2541 Yonge St., has been providing shoppers with quality outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment for over three decades.

Announcements of their impending closure were posted to the store's social media profiles last week, indicating that all products would be on sale starting January 9 in order to clear stock.

"From the team at Higher Ground, we thank you for your business over our many years on Yonge Street," their closing announcement states. "All the best!"

Everything in the store is now between 40 and 60 per cent off.

"Established by Kevin Roher in 1987, Higher Ground has established itself as a curated destination for stylish yet practical adventure-wear, appealing to outdoor enthusiasts and urbanites alike," the store's website states.

"Higher Ground has established itself as a pillar in its community, both in geography and in spirit."

Disappointed at the news of the store's upcoming closure, loyal customers are taking to social media to express their sadness as well as their gratitude for so many great years.

"Not sure where I’m going to shop after you close," one customer wrote on Instagram. "Higher Ground has been my go to store for all my hiking needs."

"My husband and I bought our very first pair of serious hiking boots there 15 years ago, and we have been customers ever since," another wrote on Facebook. "So sad to hear the store is closing ..."

A photo posted to the store's Instagram page just days ago shows that customers are taking advantage of the massive closing sale.

The photo shows shoppers lined up outside the store to get their hands on the remaining inventory before Higher Grounds runs out of stock and closes its doors for good.