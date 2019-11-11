Fashion & Style
Olivia Levesque
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drag brunch toronto

Fire at popular Toronto brunch spot leads to impromptu photo shoot

The show must go on, even in the event of a fire alarm.

A small kitchen mishap lead to an impromptu show outside the Gladstone Hotel's iconic Drag Brunch on Saturday.

The fire alarm made patrons evacuate the restaurant, but that didn't stop Toronto Drag Queens Miss Moço and Miss Steak from keeping the crowd entertained.

The Queens took to Queen St. West, where they used the parked fire trucks as their stage while the alarm inside was cleared by Toronto Fire Services. 

After the show got the go-ahead to move back indoors, the firemen on the scene stepped on stage for a brief appearance and received thanks from the brunch-goers.

It's truly never a dull moment at Drag Brunch.

Derek Samaha

