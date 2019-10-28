Someone in Toronto dressed up as chair girl for Halloween

One of Toronto's most infamous local celebrities has been turned into a Halloween costume, and it's hard to believe more people aren't dressing up as chair girl, considering the headline-making year she's had.

Marcella Zoia was charged with mischief endangering life, mischief damage to property over $5,000, and being a common nuisance after she was filmed throwing patio furniture onto a busy Gardiner Expressway.

Zoia has continued to make headlines since then for skipping numerous court dates, getting expelled from school and partying hard.

She's no stranger to the spotlight at this point ⁠— though it's usually for negative reasons ⁠— so it was only a matter of time before someone turned her wild reputation into a Halloween costume.

Reddit user u/amorbidmind posted a photo of his chair girl costume on Reddit earlier today and the post has already been 92 per cent upvoted.

The post has racked up quite a few comments, and it seems some are pretty impressed by the creativity of the getup.

"I wish I thought of this, great job," one user wrote in response to the photo.

"Winner of 2019’s Scariest Halloween Costume!" another wrote.

Others, however, are pointing out some inaccuracies in the costume.

"Just needs a dab of powdered sugar under your nose and you pretty much nailed it. Well played," one Reddit user commented.

"Your apartment is not nearly high enough up," another one wrote.

Though this particular costume appears to be the first time someone has thought to dress up as Zoia so far (at least according to social media), come Thursday we could be seeing many more chair girls wandering around Toronto with patio furniture in-hand.