spirit halloween toronto

Spirit Halloween is back in Toronto this year and here are all of its locations

Spirit Halloween stores have popped up around Toronto, meaning spooky season is officially underway.

Whether you're looking for couple's costume or a solo look that, hopefully, looks better than a cutout bed sheet, this American pop-up megachain remains one of the most convenient stores for a quick fix. 

That being said, the city has more than a handful of indie shops selling packaged costumes, wigs, and professional makeup, if you want to avoid going big-box. Either way, now's the time to let your creativity run amok (just no Poca-Hottie, please).

Here's where you can find Spirit Halloween stores in Toronto this year. 

Yorkville 

19 Bloor St.
Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday. 

Yonge and Eglinton 

2430 Yonge St. 
Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Monday. 

St. Clair 

2231 St Clair Ave. West
Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Monday. 

North York

1654 Avenue Rd.
Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

Queensway

1563 The Queensway Unit #A010
Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

