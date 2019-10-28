Someone in Toronto dressed up in the most epic raccoon costume for Halloween

Raccoons, also known as trash pandas, have become a beloved symbol of Toronto. They're known to do hilariously ridiculous things in the name of food, and one Toronto resident turned it into a Halloween costume.

Stephanie Cooke dressed up as the iconic trash panda this past weekend, and her costume even included a Toronto trash bin.

She revealed the costume on Twitter and Facebook a few days ago, and everyone was immediately obsessed.

I am Toronto’s favourite trash mascot pic.twitter.com/psHq1WqXE2 — Stephanie Cooke (@hellocookie) October 25, 2019

Many responded to her posts about the costume, congratulating her for doing such a good job.

This is a sincerely great costume — Ryan North's Severed Head, Kept In An Attic Box (@ryanqnorth) October 27, 2019

Some even said it was their favourite costume of the year.

I love it!! You win Toronto Halloween for sure. — Sarah (@WyldeFandom) October 26, 2019

Cooke wore the costume to Friday Night Live at the ROM, and she posted some amazing photos of herself at the event.

You might say that I was trash pandering tonight at #FNLROM. pic.twitter.com/tnBstc1Xbo — Stephanie Cooke (@hellocookie) October 26, 2019

Cooke even tweeted that, at one point, when leaving the event, she thought she was being heckled when in reality people were just telling her how much they liked her costume.

"As I was leaving the ROM, people in the cars outside started heckling me and initially I was like 'Oh no...'," she wrote, "but then they just shouted about how great my costume was and I was confused cause heckling. But also it was nice?"

This seems to be the year of creative costumes in Toronto, and who knows what we'll see when Thursday comes around.