Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago

halloween costume toronto

Someone in Toronto dressed up in the most epic raccoon costume for Halloween



Raccoons, also known as trash pandas, have become a beloved symbol of Toronto. They're known to do hilariously ridiculous things in the name of food, and one Toronto resident turned it into a Halloween costume. 

Stephanie Cooke dressed up as the iconic trash panda this past weekend, and her costume even included a Toronto trash bin. 

She revealed the costume on Twitter and Facebook a few days ago, and everyone was immediately obsessed. 

Many responded to her posts about the costume, congratulating her for doing such a good job. 

Some even said it was their favourite costume of the year.

Cooke wore the costume to Friday Night Live at the ROM, and she posted some amazing photos of herself at the event. 

Cooke even tweeted that, at one point, when leaving the event, she thought she was being heckled when in reality people were just telling her how much they liked her costume. 

"As I was leaving the ROM, people in the cars outside started heckling me and initially I was like 'Oh no...'," she wrote, "but then they just shouted about how great my costume was and I was confused cause heckling. But also it was nice?"

This seems to be the year of creative costumes in Toronto, and who knows what we'll see when Thursday comes around.

Lead photo by

Stephanie Cooke

