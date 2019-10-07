One of Toronto's favourite furniture stores is closing after 20 years

It's a sad, sad time for lovers of truly unique home decor in Toronto with the impending closure of MORBA — the only retail store perhaps ever to sell real cat skeletons and vintage anatomy models alongside high-end sconces and designer lounge chairs.

The undeniably funky furniture store at 665 Queen Street West is closing at the end of November, according to an email from the company, after more than 20 years in business.

"We have decided to retire," reads an email recently sent to MORBA customers. "If you have existing credit with us, now is the time to use it!... moving to online sales only, in early 2020."

With news of the closure comes news of a mega sale, where shoppers will be able to score discounts on literally everything in the store, from oversized Edison bulbs to hand-folded sculptural lamps by Le Klint.

Still, the loss of MORBA's brick-and-mortar store hits harder than most.

Part-modern furniture store, part-vintage wonderland, entering the world of MORBA feels more like entering a museum where you can just happen to buy everything on display.

No other store in Toronto boasts such a wide selection of hand-picked curiosities, particularly in the Queen West shop's back room, which is stacked from floor to ceiling with animal taxidermy, ancient globes, vintage signs and so much more.

It's the kind of place you can randomly wander around without anything in mind and find a statement home decor piece you didn't know you needed. It's an open vault of one-of-a-kind gifts; a legendary gem on the Queen West strip that could never replicated, and will definitely be missed.

Get to MORBA on Queen Street near Bathurst by the end of next month to take a last gander, pay your respects, and maybe bring home a raccoon skull for cheap.