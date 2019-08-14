Toronto is really mad that Drake's Raptors merch is sold out already

Sorry, Toronto fans hoping to get their hands on some of OVO-made Raptors gear: the collection is completely sold out.

Real Sports Apparel took to social media yesterday to announce Drake's 'Best in the World' line, which includes a t-shirt and snapback, is no longer available, thanks to "overwhelming demand."

Since then, people have been flooding the comments sections with their grievances about how the company made it basically impossible to get their hands on the merch.

This app keeps freaking breaking?! I’m just tryna cop Raptor OVO shit pic.twitter.com/t8YyU8NQPU — Marina Ho (@Marinaho) August 13, 2019

The line first went on sale at Real Sports' pop-up store at the end of last month.

People were already mad then, considering the merch went on sale on a Friday. The truly dedicated fans (and there were hoards of them) took the day off work to get it.

I bet on myself for the most recent OVO Raptors Championship drop... and lost. — PG (@PhillyPhil2018) August 14, 2019

Real Sports then put them up for sale a second time "in an effort to make the collection accessible to as many fans as possible," this time through the Toronto Raptors App.

The problem: the app kept crashing, meaning many weren't able to pre-order their items for pick-up at Scotiabank Arena.

LOL This Raptors OVO drop is bugged like CRAZY — Vishhal Bhatt (@vbhatt08) August 13, 2019

Some people couldn't open the app at all, while others got booted off right before check-out.

Naturally, there were definitely tons of re-sellers flooding the app, which infuriates people to no end.

Securing that preorder for the ovo Raptors stuff is trash because I was given a time slot when I’d still be at work lmaoooooooooooo — The Fashion Nova Casanova 🏆🇫🇷🇬🇩 (@showmeyrtwittie) August 13, 2019

And for those who did manage to get their hands on something, they'll have to physically head down to Scotiabank tomorrow and Friday (what's a 9 to 5 job?) to pick it up. I guess Raptors fans only live in downtown Toronto?