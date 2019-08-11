Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
dina alonzi bridal closing

Popular bridal is closing after 30 years in Toronto

After 30 years of ensuring brides look breathtaking on their big day, Dina Alonzi Bridal is closing its doors. 

Alonzi's shop in a white Victorian home in Yorkville has always offered brides and wedding-goers the most unique, elegant dresses. 

Alonzi opened the store in 1989 and said it has been an amazing journey of making brides look beautiful. 

"I found my passion in the bridal industry and I considered every detail to make my clients feel special," Alonzi said. "As I close this chapter, let me thank all of you."

Alonzi said she's closing after 30 years because she's tired and would like to take a break. As soon as she closes her store, she plans to travel. 

"It's just time. I’m tired," she said. 

She added that the bridal industry is currently undergoing major changes which would require her to revamp and rethink her entire business; something she simply doesn't want to do.

"To me it wasn’t really about making a sale," Alonzi said. "The sale would come as long as I would make the customers happy and for me that was the ultimate."

Everything in the store is now on sale, so whether your big day is coming up or you plan to attend someone else's, don't miss your chance to get your hands on a dress from Dina Alonzi Bridal before it's gone.

The bridal shop will officially close its doors on October 31, 2019.

