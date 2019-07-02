Toronto fashion startup is making accessories out of leaves

It's no secret that the fashion industry is a major contributor to climate change. In fact, in April it was reported that the fashion industry's carbon impact is bigger than the airline industry's.

In light of this, many environmentally-conscious consumers are looking for other options. They're looking for brands that offer fashionable styles with minimal environmental effects, without breaking the bank.

Enter Leafii, a start-up that makes leather-like wallets and bags out of leaves. Yes, you read that right — leaves.

"Materials that are abundant, natural and highly regenerative are repurposed into something useful without hiding what they are but rather, showcasing their intricate patterns and natural variations," their website reads.

The technology was originally developed in Thailand using a large, strong leaf called the teak leaf.

The leaves are coated with a layer of BOPP film which makes them strong.

Their website states that the products should hold up as well, or better than, real leather goods.

"We strive to promote the reduction of environmental destruction and unnecessary animal suffering by offering items that are sustainably produced and free of animal products," their website says.

"Leaves are a material but also a symbol of our shared values, our commitment as a community to reduce harm to our planet and its creatures and live more eco-conscious, considerate, connected lives."

Their products can be found at The Queen V Boutique on Bloor St. West, The Imperative on Queen St. West, Anything Goes at the St Lawrence Market, along with four other retail locations across Ontario.