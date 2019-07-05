Two guys in Toronto made hilarious knock-off New Balance Kawhi Leonard shirts

Remember those "Fun Guy" T-shirts New Balance released in partnership with Kawhi Leonard before they won the championship?

Remember quantities were so limited when they went on sale that hardly any fans could get their hands on them?

Well now might be your chance to finally get one, kinda.

They won't be exactly the same though. Two Toronto residents made and are selling knock-offs of the popular sold-out tee, but the saying on the shirts is slightly different than the real ones.

While they appear to be the the exact same style as the New Balance shirts, instead of "Fun Guy" they say "Leave Kawhi Alone."

The original shirts were made after this much-watch clip of Kawhi describing himself as a "fun guy."

The new shirts are based on Chris Crocker's classic "Leave Britney alone" video.

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, who had the idea for the shirts, said he thought of it when he "saw everyone going crazy over Kawhi," so he asked Nigel Downer to make them.

"Him being a designer, he killed it," Fernandez-Stoll said.

These guys aren't the first ones to make the connection between relentless Britney Spears fans and obsessive Kawhi Leonard fans.

In fact, many have said Crocker should consider making a second video for Leonard.

Thankfully, the T-shirts are being sold to the public so even if Crocker doesn't make a new video, the shirts are still out there to get the message across.

But maybe not for much longer, because Downer says they're selling well.

"The shirts are moving, yes. Not for profit, but for all the fun and a little commentary on the fact that we should all chill and let the man do his thing," Downer said.

"A lot of people that have seen them read them, smile or laugh, and audibly agree. It’s pretty dope!"