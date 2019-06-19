New Balance releases special edition Toronto Raptors championship sneakers

What better way to rep for the Raps than with some celebratory red and purple kicks?

New Balance — they of genius spokesperson selection — just released a new, special edition sneaker pack inspired by the Toronto Raptors following the team's first ever NBA championship win.

"Special Edition 997 x 990v5," reads an Instagram post from the brand's basketball division, of which 2019 NBA Finals MVP and current Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard is the face.

"For the champs."

The shoes were available for preorder in Canada and the U.S. as of today at 11 a.m., but sold out almost instantly, just like New Balance's last Kawhi-themed shoe pack.

So many people flooded the website, in fact, that it went down for a few minutes.

Raptors fans really took down New Balance's site over some subpar $300 shoes pic.twitter.com/cwbEvKVZFT — Jonathan Soveta (@eighteenyards) June 19, 2019

You might be able to find them on eBay, but with a retail price of around $300, it stands to reason that they'll be incredibly expensive on the secondary market.