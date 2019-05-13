Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
lakeshore apparel

Someone is making t-shirts of small Toronto neighbourhoods

We've all seen the tees repping Parkdale and North York, but have you ever seen a Newtonbrook or Swansea sweater? 

A company called LakeShore Apparel is taking the whole Toronto neighbourhood pride thing to the next level with really, really specific pockets of the city. 

Addressing the fact that massive swaths of land like Scarborough consist of more than 30 actual neighbourhoods, it makes sense that areas like Dorset Park, Agincourt, and Woburn actually have their own representation. 

LakeShore Apparel offers around 36 different Toronto neighbourhoods in t-shirts, hoodies, and crewnecks—all with maps drawn to traditional neighbourhood boundaries. 

And if you, like most people, don't know exactly where all these little pockets are, the site offers really great written historical backgrounds of where and how those neighbourhoods came to be. 

"The project originally started when I was looking for a shirt of my own neighbourhood, Long Branch, which I have grown quite attached to," says LakeShore Apparel's creator Aiden Dubecki. 

"Not being able to find anything suitable online, I created the design myself and had it printed. After wearing it, a few people asked where I got it from and wanted their 'local' neighbourhood designed as well." 

Everything on the site costs $28, and 20 per cent of all the profits go to the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society

Lead photo by

LakeShore Apparel

