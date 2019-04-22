10 new startup fashion brands in Toronto

New names in Toronto fashion are popping up and flourishing, all over the place. The substantial growth of e-commerce and social media over the last few years seems to have created endless marketing opportunities for small businesses. Today, there's huge potential for local labels to make waves—across the globe, no less.

Here are some new fashion brands in Toronto.

Soft Focus is a luxe loungewear line by Ryerson fashion design graduate Sammi Smith. Though she's worked with Canada's biggest fashion brands for over 10 years, it was her life as a student and freelancer that inspired her to create super soft, elegant home office uniforms. It's available online and in several Toronto boutiques.

Though they've been offering one-of-a-kind jewellery for half a decade, this brand recently expanded to offer non-gendered clothing. Much like their accessories and their visuals, the clothes are staple pieces with an uncanny quirk. You can find In Objects We Trust online, at 100% Silk or at their low-key showroom at 1190 Queen St. West via the back alley.

Born from a union of form and function, Tired is a made-to-order label taking utility to a whole other level. The oversized silhouettes are designed to be modular and/or reversible, with extra pockets for maximum practicality. Because they're made by hand in Toronto, no two pieces are the same.

With a commitment to slow fashion, Eva Parrell and Chelsea Mazur launched Peoples Product to empower both their artisans and consumers—and protect the creation of meaningful, handmade products. Designed in Toronto and ethically produced in India, their womenswear is truly exquisite, as is their branding and overall energy.

Founded by Sarah Dunn, Above Average Studio is a high-quality yet affordable new and vintage jewellery brand. While the solid gold, gold plated or sterling silver pieces are dainty, they still pack quite the punch. Pearl accents and organic shapes are what makes Above Average, well, above average.

This online shop whose French name translates to 'artwork' is serious about their aesthetic. Their website sells avant-garde bags, eyewear and jewellery pieces that are essentially tiny sculptures from brands like Beaufille, Rejina Pyo and Y/ Project. They even curate a small selection of photo books and magazines, not unlike a gallery gift shop.

A/N/K Studios offers all the subtle bling your heart may desire at very affordable price points. The styles are minimal and practical, but have added design details like rainbow gems, bezels and pearls. A/N/K's earrings, necklaces and rings are just darling when stacked together.

Founded in 2018 by Katrina Lainsbury, Necessary is a retailer of only Canadian contemporary designers. Aside from stocking and selling designers like OCIN, Sonya Lee and Andrew Coimbra, Necessary's online platform also features interviews with the makers behind their brands.

WIL Studios is a young streetwear label that most recently presented a menswear collection at Toronto Fashion Week with RE\SET. The experimental silhouettes and colour palettes are what makes them stand out from the rest. WIL Studios has dressed Toronto’s sweethearts Daniel Caesar and Charlotte Day Wilson.

Born from the struggle of keeping up with fashion's ever-changing trends in the workplace, Dresst is a monthly designer clothing rental service. In short, you pick three pieces from their large and always growing roster of elegant office attire to be shipped right to your door. After 30 days of use, you send them back and repeat!