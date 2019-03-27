Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fairview mall

Toronto's Fairview Mall is getting an $80 million makeover

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Within a month, Fairview Mall will be flooded with construction. 

Cadillac-Fairview is joining with TD Greystone to redevelop and revitalize one of Toronto's biggest malls. fairview mallThe plans include a new row of restaurants and food establishments, and a "transformation" of the existing stores and retail spots. The expansion will add a total of about 230,000 square feet to the mall's footprint.

Also included in the plans are improved pedestrian access both in and out of the mall, and better connections to Don Mills TTC station. 

fairview mallThe City of Toronto also wants to work with the mall and developers to rezone the surrounding area, allowing for new residential spaces, hotels, and offices. 

Overall, the Fairview redevelopment should cost around $80 million, and is expected to wrap up around 2023. 

Photos by

CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto's Fairview Mall is getting an $80 million makeover

Luxury Chinese comb store opens first Toronto location

You'll soon be able to buy makeup by K-pop group BTS in Toronto

Toronto's most famous antique store is closing

Popular Toronto consignment store closes abruptly

Toronto startup makes clothing out of diverted waste

The top 5 warehouse sales in Toronto this spring

West Elm is opening a new Toronto location