Popular Toronto consignment store closes abruptly

One of Toronto's best stores for secondhand Chanel, Alexander Wang and Louis Vuitton has closed suddenly.

My Dream Closet, a consignment store that's been reselling lightly-used designer clothes off the Kingsway for 6 years, closed earlier this month after its lease expired.

According to owner Tanya Nikovic, My Dream Closet will continue to operate online.

"The location wasn't the best," she said.

Starting in April, the store will hold pop-ups every Saturday of the month. The pop up will take place somewhere on Augusta Avenue in Kensington Market, where shoppers can drop off items and try on everything from Escada and Diane Von Furstenberg.

Nikovic says that all their customers have been informed via e-mail about the store's closures.

Shoppers can still peruse their selection online, and all unsold merchandise can still be picked up, as long as they haven't passed their consignment period.