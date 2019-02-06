IKEA is throwing a huge pyjama party in Toronto

We've all thought about what it would be like to lay in any of those those manicured IKEA display beds. Now the dream is about to come true as IKEA is throwing a big PJ party in Toronto this month.

All three Toronto locations are hosting a big PJ party right inside the massive showroom, complete with snacks and sleepy time activities.

Yoga and meditation are among the planned activities to induce ultra chill vibes, while sleep experts will be on hand to chat about how to achieve the best snooze.

The PJ party is open to members of IKEA Family, which is free to join. Of those that RSVP for the party, 10-20 winners will be selected to spend the night and go home with a swag bag full of IKEA stuff.

Start counting the sheep to February 23 when you can finally romp around in cozy PJs at an IKEA store without the risk of being arrested.