Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
james charles toronto

Thousands of James Charles fans showed up at Square One this weekend

The deafening sound of high-pitched screaming filled the halls of Square One Shopping Centre this Saturday in a moment people had been waiting for all week: a glimpse of makeup guru James Charles. 

Thousands of fans (mostly teens) swarmed the first and second floors of the Mississauga mall to see the 19-year-old Youtube and Instagram star, who came to Toronto on the weekend for the grand opening ceremony of the cosmetic store Morphe

Armed with a pair of giant scissors, the first male CoverGirl ambassador in history marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting as a sea of people collectively lost their minds. 

According to a Tweet from Charles after the event, more than 10,000 "sisters" showed up for his event, setting a new record for the makeup ingenue, who only started his makeup journey in 2016 but already has his own Morphe palette and brush set. 

The official meet and greet started at 11 a.m., but people queued up way before then to snag a spot in the line. 

The mall doesn't even open until 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, but the dedicated were there well before that.

Even the lucky winners of the wristband contest had to wait hours to see him. 

It was so packed, there was barely enough room to walk. Anyone who happened to be perusing in the mall on Saturday chose a bad day to shop.

It's safe to say people were beyond sister shook.

