Thousands of James Charles fans showed up at Square One this weekend

The deafening sound of high-pitched screaming filled the halls of Square One Shopping Centre this Saturday in a moment people had been waiting for all week: a glimpse of makeup guru James Charles.

Thousands of fans (mostly teens) swarmed the first and second floors of the Mississauga mall to see the 19-year-old Youtube and Instagram star, who came to Toronto on the weekend for the grand opening ceremony of the cosmetic store Morphe.

my friends when i finally cut off the boy that’s been treating me like shit for months pic.twitter.com/L3qSFQvXnC — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 12, 2019

Armed with a pair of giant scissors, the first male CoverGirl ambassador in history marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting as a sea of people collectively lost their minds.

I just got word that over 10,000 sisters showed up for today’s Toronto meet and greet... that is a new record for me... thank you so much for your constant love and support 😭🥰 — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 12, 2019

According to a Tweet from Charles after the event, more than 10,000 "sisters" showed up for his event, setting a new record for the makeup ingenue, who only started his makeup journey in 2016 but already has his own Morphe palette and brush set.

Been here since 5am and still not in yet! #crazy #determined — Mellisa Thompson (@12ThompsonM) January 12, 2019

The official meet and greet started at 11 a.m., but people queued up way before then to snag a spot in the line.

The mall doesn't even open until 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, but the dedicated were there well before that.

I wish I got close enough to meet him or even see him 😭❤️ @jamescharles #jamescharles pic.twitter.com/Y3RLhxfcMC — Shania Gough (@shaniagough) January 12, 2019

Even the lucky winners of the wristband contest had to wait hours to see him.

I was thereeeee! It was fun but stuffy but it was worth it! — Sister Dani 🥰 (@shistershoooook) January 13, 2019

It was so packed, there was barely enough room to walk. Anyone who happened to be perusing in the mall on Saturday chose a bad day to shop.

Trust me. It was crazy. 10000 girls screaming in your ears — sister brigid (@Brigid_mary_23) January 13, 2019

It's safe to say people were beyond sister shook.