7 places to donate your used furniture in Toronto

Places to donate your used furniture in Toronto will help you pass on your old dressers and sofas to those who need them, which is way better than ending up in the landfill. As long as they're functional, these pre-loved pieces are more than welcome for drop off and even for pick-up by these charitable and for-profit organizations.

Here are places to donate your furniture in Toronto.

This charity takes gently-used furniture and gives it to families that are transitioning out of homelessness or newcomers to Canada. Fill out a form to either drop off everything from sofas to bookshelves at their centre by Kipling and the Queensway with no appointment necessary, or arrange a pick up.

Shelving, tables, and couches can all be dropped at a Salvation Army bin near you—ideally a Donor Welcome Centre. If you have more than three furniture items, they'll come pick it up from your home.

Furniture pick-up are free from this nonprofit dedicated to affordable and safe housing for all. They have 12 Habitat ReStores around the GTA where you can also drop off your gently-used furniture and fixtures: all proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity's home building projects.

Donations to Red Door's Moving Program help families fleeing homelessness or abuse. Items like dressers, kitchen tables and coffee tables are especially needed, but they accept a majority of home necessities. You can schedule a pickup (for a fee) if you live between Bathurst and Markham, from Lawrence down to Lake Ontario.

It'll cost you, but this company specializes in picking up all assortments of junk from your home, furniture included. As long as it's in decent condition, about 60 percent of your stuff will go to Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, and other local charities.

They don't accept a lot of clunkier home furnishings, but smaller stuff like end tables, dining chairs, lamps, and other compact housewares are on the list for things Diabetes Canada will pick up from your home.

It's a for-profit organization, but Value Village does benefit certain organizations by buying used goods off them for resale. If you want to give to them directly (sale profits will go directly to them) you can drop off your small furniture pieces at a location near you.