Boxing Day was total chaos in Toronto

It's the most wonderful time of the year... to shop. And shop the people of Toronto did, all over the GTA and its various suburban mega malls.

Boxing Day was nuts for 2018, as deal seekers (or perhaps thrill seekers?) left their homes one day after Christmas in search of even more stuff.

The Eaton Centre, Ontario's largest mall, was Ground Zero.

Watching the day unfold from any of the balcony levels felt like looking at an ant farm.

The experience proved less than enjoyable for many, however, as it's kind of hard to shop when you can barely even move.

Yorkdale Mall, home of the once 5-hour-long Cheesecake Factory lineup, was as rammed as you'd might expect.

Public transit providers struggled to keep up under the crush of demand. Even just leaving Yorkdale Station proved challenging.

"Boxing day lineups!" wrote one person in the caption of their post from inside the mall. "Spending money that isn't yours to buy things that you don't need chasing happiness that you won't achieve!"

LOL.

Meanwhile, at Square One in Mississauga...

Police were kept busy, but so too were thousands of bargain hunters and multiple very loud crying babies.

If said shoppers could even find a place to park first, that is.

The vehicle situation was similarly out of control at Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills.

How many hours of waiting to turn right is a discounted scarf from Michael Kors worth? Ask these people:

I mean, to each their own, but this doesn't look like a fun way to spend even five minutes when most stores are simultaneaously running their IRL boxing day sales online.

Congrats to those who toughed it out and scored some major deals, either way. Your motives may be suspect, but your fortitude is impressive.