Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
aritzia outlet toronto

Aritzia's first outlet store just opened near Toronto

One of Canada's most successful modern fashion brands is finally, at long last, throwing a bone to those of us who drool over their window displays but refuse to spend $200 on a plain brown cardigan.

Aritzia, the Vancouver-born upscale retailer turned cool girl cult favourite, just launched its first-ever North American outlet store in the GTA.

You can find it at Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills, where a brand new, 140,000-square-foot luxury expansion opened to the public on Thursday morning.  

With neighbouring stores like Gucci, Prada and Montblanc, it won't likely be super cheap—but it is still an outlet, which usually means reduced prices on goods straight from the manufacturer.

Being that the manufacturer is Aritzia, those goods are pretty much guaranteed to be of superb quality, though it's hard to say what the outlet store will stock and in which types of quantities.

Fingers crossed for deep discounts on mass-coveted items from Aritzia-owned brands, like Babaton's Billy Skirt or the Kendall Jenner-endorsed TNA super puff jacket.

You know, a coat that looks like an actual duvet makes a lot more sense when it isn't $400.

