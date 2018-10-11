Someone in Toronto is trying to sell a haunted Ikea couch

Happy Halloween! October is the time when spooky delights come to life, and every year it feels the haunt starts earlier.

For one unlucky Toronto resident, the paranormal happenings came a bit too early—and in an absurd way.

"Ever since I've brought this couch into my apartment, I have been having recurring nightmares involving hellish imagery, sleep walking and quite a bit of insomnia," reads a for-sale post listed in Toronto's section of craigslist.

"I have seen and felt the seats compress when no one is sitting on them and the couch makes creaking noises at night regularly between 3 and 4 am."

That's right—if you're looking for a nice Halloween spook, but also somewhere nice to sit, you could consider purchasing this haunted couch.

And, like all good haunted items with a back story, the chilling chesterfield was allegedly won "in a game of chance" from a mysterious man passing through Toronto.

The grey Ikea-brand KIVIK two-seater was listed about two weeks ago, and it seems no one has taken up the offer. But, for just $150, this sinister sofa is all yours.

Despite the small snag of being potentially possessed by a poltergeist, the poster ensures "it's quite comfortable." Just a small price to pay for comfort, I guess.