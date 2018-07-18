Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
qpfashun

Someone is now judging our politicians' fashion choices at Queen's Park

Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Provincial politics are so much more interesting when presented in the form of a snarky style blog, am I right?

At least 730 people have said "yaaas girl" (or at least "maybe, let's find out") to that question by clicking follow on a freshly-created Twitter account called Queen's Park Fashun.

QPfashun, as its called for short, describes itself as "an anonymous account celebrating the MPPs who turn lewks."

Whoever runs the account has a clear familiarity with the classic stylings of early-internet celebrity gossip tomes like Dlisted, Go Fug Yourself and The Superficial.

They also have some sort of access, whether direct or by proxy, to areas of the Legislative Assembly that aren't normally accessible to the public.

Based on the content of his or her tweets, it would be fair to guess that they're not in support of the ruling Progressive Conservative Party, which formed a majority government following Ontario's general election early last month.

Or maybe I'm wrong. We're hardest on the ones we love most, after all.

The account only tweeted for the first time on July 14, making it active for less than a week. Still, it's managed to lob some zingers and pay compliments to deserving, sometimes faceless MPPs.

So who's behind ithe account? A bored party staffer? A sartorially savvy MPP? Ru Paul? Gossip Girl?

At this point, it's probably better that we don't know.

Continue on with your important work, QPfashun. We all eagerly await your take on the snazzy suits of Premier Doug Ford.

