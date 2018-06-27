Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
milk sneakers toronto

Toronto is getting a milk-themed sneaker store

Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Today in news that will surely thrill the Dairy Farmers of Canada, a milk-themed shoe store will soon exist in one of Toronto's hippest hoods.

milk sneakers torontoCalled MILK, the concept sneaker shop at 1643 Dupont Street will be unlike any other business of its kind in the city, according to founder and CEO Kamaj Silva. 

"It's a very different themed sneaker and streetwear store," he says, likening it to Boston's Bodega, which is famously "hidden" behind the facade of a convenience store.

milk sneakers torontoMILK Sneaker Boutique is set to feature everything from a wall covered in milk carton labels to a giant glass shoe box filled with cereal. Silva says they'll also have "sneaker themed cookies" for sale at the store.

It doesn't open to the public until July 9, but the Junction Triangle boutique already has sneakers from the likes of Puma, Saucony, Ransom, Alpha Industries, New Balance and Ewing displayed in milk crates all over the walls.

milk sneakers torontoNice kicks... they do a body good.

Photos by

MILK Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto is getting a milk-themed sneaker store

Toronto storm floods the Eaton Centre

Jonathan+Olivia store closing in Toronto after 10 years

Kendrick Lamar pop-up brings massive lines to Toronto

Coupe Bizzarre closing salon on Queen Street

UNIQLO opening more stores in Toronto

The top 10 kids furniture stores in Toronto

5 places to find custom shoes in Toronto