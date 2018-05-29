This might be Toronto's biggest yard sale ever

Yard sales are a wonderful thing, but sometimes the options are limited if you're just hitting one.

Well, the return of the Danforth East Yard Sale & Sidewalk Sale means you can go bargain hunting at over 200 different neighbourhood yard sales and hit up a sidewalk sale, or ten, while you're at it.

This mega yard sale, hosted by the Danforth East Community Association, is back for the sixth year on June 9, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it spans the neighbourhood in all directions.

DECA has also partnered with the Danforth Mosaic BIA again, who will also be hosting a sidewalk sale along the Danforth between Jones and Westlake avenues on the same day.

What's really awesome about this event is the fact that DECA has created a detailed map, complete with yard sale listings, so you can pre-plan your day.

The map is always being updated and is colour coded: green pins mean individual sales, pink pins mean street sales and yellow pins denote the Danny BIA street sales.

Currently there are 12 different sales offering records, four offering costume jewellery and even one offering vintage tin signs. Plus so many more with books, vintage clothes, kitchenware and pretty much everything else for sale.