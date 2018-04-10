A Toronto condo just got its own exclusive social club

A forthcoming condo development on King Street West is about to take the concept of fancy amenities to a brand new level of either "woah" or "wtf," depending on what you're into.

Empire Communities announced in today that it has launched The Maverick Social — "a new social club experience that will be accessed exclusively by residents of Empire Maverick."

The Maverick, a 49-storey luxury condo building set to rise across from the TIFF Bell Lightbox, won't even be complete until at least 2022 by the most-recent estimates.

Still, when it's finished, developers promise that residents of the complex - and only residents - will have everything from curated events and bespoke concierge services to "elevated experiences" for discerning local cool people.

"Maverick will be home to the Torontonian who has their finger on the pulse of the city's best restaurants, bars and social hotspots," reads the project's website.

"Always on the guest list, their life happens around a 5-block radius, with this coveted King Street address at its core."

Cool.

Let the perks begin. #LiveTheMav A post shared by The Mav Social (@themavsocial) on Jan 9, 2018 at 7:55am PST

Exclusive condo amenities are pretty much par for the course in Toronto, but they usually include things like gyms, pools, movie theatres and bowling alleys.

Residents of the Empire Maverick will likely have some, if not all of these features, but with the addition of what developers call "an on-site Social Architect to satisfy their every need."

"In addition to the event series, social club members will have access to some of the biggest events and exclusive experiences in the city’s social calendar," reads a press release, "including VIP sports tickets, sold out festivals, art parties and more."

Again, cool, but how is this social club already a thing without the existence of a building it's been set up to serve?

"The Maverick Social will be piloted through a series of invite-only music, film, style, food and cocktail events attended by some of Toronto's top influencers, tastemakers and Maverick Original members," according to the release.

The first one took place in February at Escobar on King West, where guests were said to have had a first-look at the new social club experience.

Photos from the event suggests that it involves lots of candles, cocktails and Cohibas.