Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto dinosaur dog walker

Someone in Toronto wore a dinosaur outfit to walk their dog

Have you seen a Tyrannosaurus rex walking a dog in Toronto lately?

Or rather, have you seen someone wearing an inflatable T. rex costume in or around Kensington Market with a Dobermann-looking pup in tow?

A mysterious dino dog walker was spotted heading south on Augusta Avenue Monday, straight across from Urban Herbivore, which is ironic as the T. rex is thought to have been a carnivore who primarily ate herbivorous dinosaurs.

Torontonian Twitter user Elizabeth Munro (@tinytiredgirl) shared a photo of the scene, taken by her coworker Chantrey Casey, online last night writing "I love Toronto and whoever this person is."

More than 1,000 people have since concurred, as evidenced by the number of likes that tweet has received in less than 24 hours.

"He was just strolling around with his dog in a dinosaur suit!" said Munro on Tuesday. "It was hilariously weird but also so normal somehow."

That's a really good way of describing Kensington Market, if not most of downtown Toronto in general sometimes.

Nobody has been able to get a solid lead on the dinosaur dog walker's identify as of yet, but if you happen to be person inside of this inflatable T. rex suit, kudos.

It's dinosaur-people like you who make Toronto the magical city we love to call home.

Elizabeth Munro/Twitter

