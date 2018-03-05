People just stormed an Ikea in Toronto to protest animal skin rugs

A group of animal rights activists made shopping at Ikea even more traumatic than usual this weekend by staging a protest at the Swedish retailer's North York store.

Video footage from the demonstration shows about a dozen protesters carrying signs through the sprawling warehouse and showroom – some of them featuring dead and bloody animals.

"Ikea! Shame on you for selling the skins of cows, the real skins of sheep!" shouts one of the protest's leaders at the beginning of the video.

"You're a progressive company? You sell vegan food? You've won awards for your synthetic materials?" she continues. "How dare you sell the skin of real cows and real sheep! This is disgusting!"

Protesters commenced to walk around the store, chanting things like "IKEA has blood on its hands!" and "Animals don't want to die!"

Their main concern, as the signs and chants suggest, is Ikea's use of animal skins to make and sell decorative rugs.

There was a protest against IKEA's sale of animal skins for decoration in Toronto.Please contact IKEA and ask them to end the violent exploitation by dropping the cowhides and sheepskins here: https://t.co/foFvH92R1s pic.twitter.com/1W51QXvtfC — Katy (@Katy02706825) March 4, 2018

"Using animals as mere decorative items, is not only cruel, but ignores the damaging environmental impact of animal agriculture," said organizer Roman Thompson in a release, noting that the company prides itself on being environmentally friendly.

Police were called to Ikea in response to the protest, according to Jenny McQueen, a noted animal rights activist and coordinator for Direct Action Everywhere Toronto.

Thompson is starting a petition, according to McQueen, and says he will encourage other cities to protest Ikea until the company changes its policy on animal feathers and skins.