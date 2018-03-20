Here's where you can get palm trees just outside Toronto

Just one hour East of Toronto is a tropical paradise called Jill Jensen Botanicals. Located in the small town of Newcastle, this Instagrammable 40,000-sq.-ft. greenhouse boasts some of the rarest and most exotic flora you can find in Southern Ontario.

What makes Jill Jensen Botanicals so special is the sheer variety of plants, flowers and trees catalogued in the greenhouse - many of which are shipped directly from Florida – including lemon, lime and orange trees you can easily keep in your kitchen.

If you don't have a green thumb, there's plenty of low-maintenance foliage including hundreds of air plants, aloe hybrids, monster ferns and cacti of all sizes – some as large as 10 ft tall. There are also thousands of succulent assortments to choose from, perfect for jazzing up your home or workspace (and, they’re nearly impossible to kill!).

Along with small house plants, there are tons of large plants and trees available including desert roses, Licuala grandis, fig and olive trees, and king sago palms. As long as these trees get enough warmth and sunlight, they will flourish year-round inside your home.

Jill Jensen Botanicals is open to the public on weekdays. If you can’t make the trip out to Newcastle, be sure to check out the website to see which retailers around Toronto they supply.