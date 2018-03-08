Toronto is getting its first Indigenous Fashion Week

This spring, 23 artists and designers from Nunavut to Greenland will be showcasing the most progressive Indigenous-made fashion, craft and textiles in Toronto.

The inaugural Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto (IFWTO) is set to take place from May 31 until June 3 at the Harbourfront Centre, starting with a series of runway shows.

Founded by Dene artist Sage Paul, the four-day multi-platform festival will also feature panels, lectures and hands-on workshops for such things as Indigo Dyeing (Tuscarora Nation) and Navajo Rug Weaving.

A marketplace with more than 40 vendors will also be on site, with fashion, food, cosmetics, lifestyle products and more by Indigenous female artists from Canada, the U.S and beyond.

"Indigenous fashion can redefine mainstream fashion and art: our fashion illustrates our stories, traditions, sovereignty and resiliency," said Paul in a press release issued Thursday. "IFWTO is about carving out space for Indigenous fashion, craft and textiles."

Further programming details and a schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, according to IFWTO. In the meantime, you can follow them on Instagram.